KEY CONTRIBUTOR: McKinley Wright IV has either made or assisted on 41 percent of all Colorado field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 13 field goals and 21 assists in those games.
PERFECT WHEN: The Buffaloes are 9-0 when they turn the ball over 12 times or fewer and 1-3 when they exceed 12 turnovers. The Cardinal are 8-0 when recording at least eight offensive rebounds and 0-4 when they fall short of that total.
STREAK SCORING: Colorado has won its last four home games, scoring an average of 85 points while giving up 56.5.
DID YOU KNOW: Colorado has made eight 3-pointers per game this season, which is most among Pac-12 teams.
