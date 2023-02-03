Colorado recovers from slow start to beat Cal 59-46

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

BOULDER, Colo. — Tristan da Silva scored 20 points, Colorado leaned hard on its reserves and the Buffaloes staved off a season sweep against California by beating the Bears 59-46 on Thursday night. The Bears beat Colorado 80-76 on New Year’s Eve for their first Pac-12 Conference win of the season.

Da Silva and KJ Simpson were the only Colorado (13-11, 5-8 Pac-12) starters to score for the Buffs in the first 30 minutes of play until 7-foot-1 center Lawson Lovering buried a jumper with 9:43 remaining. Simpson had 10 points and the bench scored 25 — led by nine points each from Jalen Gabbidon and Luke O’Brien.

Kuany Kuany was the only Cal (3-19, 2-9) player to score in double digits with 10 points. The Bears piled up 22 turnovers and 22 personal fouls.

Despite that, Cal controlled the first half and built a 27-17 lead on a pair of Joel Brown foul shots with 2:38 left. Colorado closed the half with a 7-0 run and used runs of 13-0 and 11-0 in the second half to clinch the win.

Cal plays at Utah on Sunday. Colorado hosts Stanford on Sunday.

___

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

GiftOutline Gift Article