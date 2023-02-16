Colorado returns favor in 67-59 victory over Arizona State

TEMPE, Ariz. — Tristan da Silva scored 23 points, KJ Simpson added 12 and Colorado snapped a six-game road losing streak by surprising Arizona State 67-59 on Thursday night.
Javon Ruffin scored 10 points and Luke O’Brien grabbed 10 rebounds for Colorado, which made 10 of 11 foul shots.
DJ Horne scored 15 points with five 3-pointers and Desmond Cambridge Jr. scored 12. ASU was 3 for 5 from the foul line.
Horne’s 3-pointer with 5:56 left gave Arizona State a 56-50 lead as part of a 10-3 ASU run. But da Silva had a three-point play, Ruffin made a 3 and da Silva made two more foul shots and Colorado led the remainder.
Colorado went on an 8-0 run in the final 1:29 to close the first half and knotted it at 32-all at halftime. Da Silva made a pair of foul shots, Simpson recorded a three-point play, then sank a deep 3 as time expired. The two scored 21 of Colorado’s total points in the half.
The Buffaloes’ Julian Hammond III sank a 3-pointer a little more than five minutes into the second half to give Colorado a 44-42 lead, its first since da Silva started with the game’s first basket. The Sun Devils answered with a 7-0 run, capped by a Frankie Collins dunk with 10:52 left.
Colorado faces No. 8 Arizona on Saturday. Arizona State hosts Utah on Saturday.
