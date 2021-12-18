After halftime, Barthelemy made two foul shots and Parquet a jumper for a 30-17 lead with 17:28 left and Colorado led by double digits for the remainder. K.J. Simpson made two foul shots for Colorado to give the Buffs their biggest lead at 48-31 with 10:24 left.
The two teams slogged their way through a first half in which they combined to shoot 13 for 50 (26%) from the field. Colorado went 8 for 23 and was helped by the fact it made 5 of 11 from 3-point range for a 24-15 lead at intermission. Cal State Bakersfield shot 5 for 27 (18.5%) before intermission.
Kaleb Higgins scored nine points for the Roadrunners (4-4) and Justin Edler-Davis, Justin McCall, and Shawn Stith each scored eight.
It was just the third matchup between the two teams. Colorado swept a home-and-home series in 2011. The Buffaloes beat Cal State Bakersfield 85-73 in Bakersfield, California on Jan. 2, 2011, and followed up the next season with a 70-64 win in Boulder, Colorado on Dec. 19, 2011.
