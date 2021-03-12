Adam Thistlewood had 10 points and seven rebounds for Colorado State (18-5).
Orlando Robinson had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-12). Deon Stroud added 15 points. Junior Ballard had 12 points.
