Todd Centeio hooked up with Ty McCullouch for a 60-yard scoring strike on the Rams’ first possession of the third quarter to push their lead to 23-7. Camper kicked a 53-yard field goal to make it 26-7 and connected from 38 and 24 yards out in the final quarter to cap the scoring.
Centeio completed 19 of 23 passes for 232 yards for Colorado State. A’Jon Vivens rushed for 114 yards on 31 carries.
Nash was 11-of-22 passing for 154 yards and two TDs with one interception for San Jose State (3-3, 1-1). The Spartans managed just 267 yards of offense, while yielding 449.
