The Rams had a 14-0 run earlier in the second half and a 19-0 run in the first half.
The Aztecs led 36-10 led when Terrell Gomez made a 3-pointer with 8:15 left before halftime. The Rams (6-1, 3-0 Mountain West Conference) proceeded to outscore San Diego State 23-4 to narrow their deficit to 40-33 at halftime.
The comeback is the largest in school and conference history. The Aztecs missed 16 foul shots (14 for 30).
David Roddy recorded his third consecutive double-double with 15 points and 12 rebounds for CSU.
Gomez had 19 points for the Aztecs (6-2, 0-1).
