Colorado State faces UNLV following Cartier's 23-point game

Colorado State Rams (9-9, 1-4 MWC) at UNLV Rebels (12-4, 1-3 MWC) Las Vegas; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: UNLV -5.5; over/under is 144 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on the UNLV Rebels after Patrick Cartier scored 23 points in Colorado State’s 85-74 overtime loss to the Air Force Falcons.

The Rebels are 6-3 on their home court. UNLV ranks seventh in the MWC in team defense, allowing 66.5 points while holding opponents to 41.4% shooting.

The Rams are 1-4 in MWC play. Colorado State is ninth in the MWC allowing 70.5 points while holding opponents to 44.5% shooting.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elijah Harkless is scoring 16.3 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the Rebels. Luis Rodriguez is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for UNLV.

John Tonje is averaging 13.4 points for the Rams. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rebels: 6-4, averaging 80.8 points, 32.7 rebounds, 15.2 assists, 9.5 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.4 points per game.

Rams: 3-7, averaging 75.0 points, 23.0 rebounds, 18.8 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.4 blocks per game while shooting 49.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 77.4 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

