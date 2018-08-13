FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State football coach Mike Bobo has been hospitalized to undergo a medical evaluation after experiencing numbness in his feet.

Bobo said in a statement Monday that he’s “very encouraged by the test results to this point and hope to have some answers soon.” But he gave no indication about how long he might be away from football.

His coaching staff is running practices in his absence.

“I also feel very encouraged about our 2018 CSU Football team. We have excellent coaches and excellent leadership in this program, and I have full confidence that they will continue to have tremendous preparation on and off the practice field for as long as I must be away,” Bobo said. “My family and I appreciate all of the great care and support we are receiving.”

Athletic director Joe Parker said Bobo’s health is of utmost concern and he shares Bobo’s confidence “that we have tremendous leadership in our football program, and that the coaching staff will continue to successfully guide the team through practices and meetings while he is away.”

The 44-year-old Bobo is 21-18 in three seasons in Fort Collins and has taken the Rams to bowl games all three years. Bobo arrived at Colorado State from Georgia, where he was a quarterback for the Bulldogs and later their offensive coordinator.

The Rams open against Hawaii on Aug. 25.

