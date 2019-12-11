Addazio inherits a Colorado State team that is coming off a second straight losing season.
Before arriving at Boston College, Addazio was in charge for two seasons at Temple. And before that, he was an assistant coach on Florida teams that won national championships. While at Florida, he worked with Urban Meyer, who’s been seen with Colorado State athletic director Joe Parker during the hiring process.
Addazio becomes the 23rd head football coach at Colorado State.
