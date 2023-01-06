Colorado State hosts conference foe Fresno State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (8-8, 0-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State takes on Fresno State in a matchup of MWC teams. The Rams have gone 6-2 at home. Colorado State ranks ninth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 28.4 rebounds. John Tonje paces the Rams with 5.0 boards.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 in MWC play. Fresno State ranks seventh in the MWC with 6.9 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaih Moore averaging 2.3.

The Rams and Bulldogs match up Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is shooting 49.2% and averaging 17.8 points for the Rams. Tonje is averaging 13.6 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Moore is scoring 11.9 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 11.0 points and 2.2 rebounds while shooting 39.5% over the past 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 24.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

