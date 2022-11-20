Colorado State hosts Penn State following Funk's 21-point outing

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Penn State Nittany Lions (4-1) vs. Colorado State Rams (4-1) Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -4.5; over/under is 134.5 BOTTOM LINE: Penn State visits the Colorado State Rams after Andrew Funk scored 21 points in Penn State’s 61-59 loss to the Virginia Tech Hokies.

The Rams are 3-0 in home games. Colorado State is third in the MWC with 17.0 assists per game led by Taviontae Jackson averaging 3.8.

The Nittany Lions are 0-0 on the road. Penn State leads the Big Ten shooting 44.3% from deep. Michael Henn leads the Nittany Lions shooting 100.0% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is scoring 13.4 points per game with 4.8 rebounds and 0.8 assists for the Rams. Isaiah Rivera is averaging 12.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 53.8% for Colorado State.

Myles Dread is shooting 54.5% from beyond the arc with 3.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Nittany Lions, while averaging 10.8 points. Jalen Pickett is averaging 14.4 points, 5.8 rebounds, 8.4 assists and 1.6 steals for Penn State.

