Colorado State hosts San Diego State following Stevens' 33-point performance

San Diego State Aztecs (13-4, 4-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (10-9, 2-4 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Wednesday, 10:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -5; over/under is 143 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State faces the San Diego State Aztecs after Isaiah Stevens scored 33 points in Colorado State’s 82-81 overtime victory over the UNLV Rebels.

The Rams have gone 7-3 at home. Colorado State ranks sixth in college basketball with 18.5 assists per game. Taviontae Jackson leads the Rams averaging 3.6.

The Aztecs have gone 4-1 against MWC opponents. San Diego State ranks fifth in the MWC shooting 36.0% from 3-point range.

The Rams and Aztecs meet Wednesday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: John Tonje is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Rams. Stevens is averaging 1.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Nathan Mensah is averaging 6.6 points, six rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Aztecs. Matt Bradley is averaging 13.5 points over the last 10 games for San Diego State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 74.9 points, 24.5 rebounds, 19.3 assists, 6.6 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.7 points per game.

Aztecs: 8-2, averaging 73.4 points, 33.6 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.5 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 61.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

