Colorado State Rams face the Fresno State Bulldogs on 4-game slide

Fresno State Bulldogs (6-8, 2-1 MWC) at Colorado State Rams (8-8, 0-3 MWC) Fort Collins, Colorado; Saturday, 4:30 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -5.5; over/under is 130.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado State will try to end its four-game losing streak when the Rams play Fresno State. The Rams have gone 6-2 at home. Colorado State is second in the MWC with 34.0 points per game in the paint led by Patrick Cartier averaging 8.8.

The Bulldogs are 2-1 against conference opponents. Fresno State is 3-6 against opponents over .500.

The Rams and Bulldogs meet Saturday for the first time in MWC play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is scoring 17.8 points per game and averaging 2.7 rebounds for the Rams. John Tonje is averaging 13.6 points and 5.0 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Isaih Moore is averaging 11.9 points and 7.8 rebounds for the Bulldogs. Jemarl Baker Jr. is averaging 11 points over the last 10 games for Fresno State.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 4-6, averaging 77.2 points, 24.7 rebounds, 18.3 assists, 7.4 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 50.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.8 points per game.

Bulldogs: 5-5, averaging 62.5 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.6 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 42.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 62.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

