The Wolverines are 11-9 against Big Ten teams. Michigan has a 2-1 record in one-possession games.

TOP PERFORMERS: David Roddy is scoring 19.5 points per game with 7.6 rebounds and 2.8 assists for the Rams. Stevens is averaging 8.7 points over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Story continues below advertisement

Caleb averages 1.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Hunter Dickinson is averaging 12.5 points and 5.7 rebounds over the last 10 games for Michigan.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 8-2, averaging 61.2 points, 26.2 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 60.1 points per game.

Wolverines: 5-5, averaging 73.2 points, 27.6 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 44.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.5 points.

___