Colorado State Rams square off against the USC Trojans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

USC Trojans (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado State Rams (8-4) Phoenix; Wednesday, 11 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Colorado State -2.5; over/under is 141.5 BOTTOM LINE: The USC Trojans and the Colorado State Rams play at Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona. The Rams are 8-4 in non-conference play. Colorado State ranks eighth in the MWC in rebounding averaging 30.1 rebounds. John Tonje leads the Rams with 5.4 boards.

The Trojans are 7-3 in non-conference play. USC is sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Peterson averaging 6.3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 19 points and 5.2 assists for the Rams. Tonje is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.

Boogie Ellis is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for USC.

Advertisement

LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.

Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

GiftOutline Gift Article