Colorado State Rams square off against the USC Trojans

USC Trojans (9-3, 2-0 Pac-12) vs. Colorado State Rams (8-4)
The Trojans are 7-3 in non-conference play. USC is sixth in the Pac-12 with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Drew Peterson averaging 6.3.
TOP PERFORMERS: Isaiah Stevens is averaging 19 points and 5.2 assists for the Rams. Tonje is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Colorado State.
Boogie Ellis is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.8 rebounds and 2.6 assists for the Trojans. Peterson is averaging 13.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for USC.
LAST 10 GAMES: Rams: 6-4, averaging 78.2 points, 29.7 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 7.3 steals and 2.2 blocks per game while shooting 51.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.
Trojans: 8-2, averaging 70.4 points, 31.5 rebounds, 13.8 assists, 6.7 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.6 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.