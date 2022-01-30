The Rams have gone 6-2 against MWC opponents. Colorado State is 1-0 in games decided by less than 4 points.
The matchup Monday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.
TOP PERFORMERS: Ike is averaging 18.8 points and 8.5 rebounds for the Cowboys. Maldonado is averaging 12.8 points over the last 10 games for Wyoming.
David Roddy is scoring 18.5 points per game with 7.8 rebounds and 3.0 assists for the Rams. Isaiah Stevens is averaging 11.5 points over the past 10 games for Colorado State.
LAST 10 GAMES: Cowboys: 8-2, averaging 73.5 points, 30.0 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 4.0 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.6 points per game.
Rams: 8-2, averaging 71.5 points, 31.2 rebounds, 13.3 assists, 5.9 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.4 points.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.