Colorado tops UC Riverside 82-66 behind Hadley, Simpson

BOULDER, Colo. — J’Vonne Hadley scored 16 points, KJ Simpson added 14 and Colorado beat UC Riverside 82-66 in a season opener on Monday to give coach Tad Boyle his 255th career win.

Boyle is now just seven victories shy of becoming the program’s all-time winningest coach.

The Highlanders led for just 17 seconds when Vladimer Salaridze made a layup with 11:14 before intermission. Then Colorado went on a 14-0 and remained in control from there.