Colorado visits No. 8 Arizona following da Silva's 23-point performance

Colorado Buffaloes (15-12, 7-9 Pac-12) at Arizona Wildcats (23-4, 12-4 Pac-12) Tucson, Arizona; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Arizona -13; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Colorado takes on the No. 8 Arizona Wildcats after Tristan da Silva scored 23 points in Colorado’s 67-59 victory against the Arizona State Sun Devils.

The Wildcats are 14-1 on their home court. Arizona averages 83.4 points and has outscored opponents by 12.7 points per game.

The Buffaloes are 7-9 against Pac-12 opponents. Colorado ranks fifth in the Pac-12 with 33.6 rebounds per game led by J’Vonne Hadley averaging 5.9.

The Wildcats and Buffaloes square off Saturday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Azuolas Tubelis is shooting 57.4% and averaging 19.9 points for the Wildcats. Courtney Ramey is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Arizona.

da Silva is scoring 16.4 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Buffaloes. KJ Simpson is averaging 14.8 points and 3.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Colorado.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wildcats: 8-2, averaging 79.2 points, 35.4 rebounds, 19.2 assists, 7.2 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 47.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.5 points per game.

Buffaloes: 4-6, averaging 63.8 points, 32.2 rebounds, 11.2 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 40.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

