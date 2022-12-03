Colorado visits Washington following Brooks' 21-point game

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Colorado Buffaloes (4-4, 0-1 Pac-12) at Washington Huskies (6-2, 0-1 Pac-12) Seattle; Sunday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Washington hosts the Colorado Buffaloes after Keion Brooks Jr. scored 21 points in Washington’s 66-65 loss to the Oregon State Beavers. The Huskies have gone 4-1 in home games. Washington has a 0-1 record in one-possession games.

The Buffaloes are 0-1 in Pac-12 play. Colorado scores 72.4 points while outscoring opponents by 4.1 points per game.

The Huskies and Buffaloes square off Sunday for the first time in Pac-12 play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Brooks is scoring 17.0 points per game with 7.0 rebounds and 0.5 assists for the Huskies. Keyon Menifield is averaging 9.9 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 39.7% for Washington.

KJ Simpson is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 5.5 rebounds for the Buffaloes. Tristan da Silva is averaging 11.9 points and 4.3 rebounds for Colorado.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

