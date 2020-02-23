Quinessa Caylao-Do’s layup with 6:11 to play started the run and Sherrod followed with a layup to put Colorado up 39-28. Sherrod added five free throws.
Arizona, playing its second straight game without the Pac-12’s leading scorer Aari McDonald (20.5 ppg), who has a lower leg injury, missed its last 10 shots.
The Wildcats (22-5, 11-5), who had a four-game winning streak snapped, shot a season low 24.5% and were outrebounded 48-27. Armari Carter was the only player in double figures with 12 points.
_____
