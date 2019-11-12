Ralphie V will make her final appearance on Nov. 23 against Washington but will not run. She will live on a ranch like Colorado’s previous retired buffaloes have done.
Ralphie program manager John Graves and his staff have been preparing candidates to become Ralphie VI for a while.
This is the 53rd season a live Buffalo has led the team onto the field.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/Collegefootball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
AD
AD