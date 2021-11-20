Allen had two of Columbia’s five interceptions.
Columbia (7-3, 4-3 Ivy League) intercepted Cornell’s Jason Wang late in the fourth before the Big Red (2-8, 1-6) scored a final TD with 2:48 left in the game. The Lions made five interceptions of three Cornell quarterbacks.
Devon Brewer rushed for 87 yards on 12 carries and a touchdown for Cornell, which saw Scott Lees kick four of four field goals.
