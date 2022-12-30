Columbia faces Yale on home slide

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Yale Bulldogs (10-3) at Columbia Lions (5-10) New York; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Columbia hosts Yale looking to stop its three-game home skid. The Lions are 4-4 on their home court. Columbia has a 3-5 record in games decided by 10 or more points. The Bulldogs are 4-3 on the road. Yale is second in the Ivy League with 26.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Matt Knowling averaging 4.2.

The Lions and Bulldogs face off Saturday for the first time in Ivy League play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is averaging 12.6 points, 5.8 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.4 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Knowling is shooting 64.6% and averaging 16.2 points for the Bulldogs. John Poulakidas is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Yale.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.3 points, 35.8 rebounds, 12.7 assists, 7.5 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 64.0 points per game.

Bulldogs: 7-3, averaging 74.5 points, 36.5 rebounds, 14.2 assists, 6.3 steals and 4.1 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 58.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

