Columbia hosts Fairleigh Dickinson following Singleton's 24-point showing

Fairleigh Dickinson Knights (4-6) at Columbia Lions (4-8) New York; Friday, 7 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Fairleigh Dickinson plays the Columbia Lions after Grant Singleton scored 24 points in Fairleigh Dickinson’s 97-80 victory against the Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks. The Lions have gone 4-2 at home. Columbia has a 2-5 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Knights are 1-5 on the road. Fairleigh Dickinson leads the NEC scoring 80.6 points per game while shooting 45.8%.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is shooting 39.7% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, while averaging 13.3 points, 6.1 rebounds and 1.8 steals. Zinou Bedri is averaging 9.2 points over the last 10 games for Columbia.

Singleton averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Knights, scoring 16.2 points while shooting 35.8% from beyond the arc. Demetre Roberts is averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 assists and 1.5 steals for Fairleigh Dickinson.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

