Columbia Lions take on the New Hampshire Wildcats on 3-game losing streak

New Hampshire Wildcats (2-4) at Columbia Lions (2-7) New York; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Columbia -1; over/under is 137 BOTTOM LINE: Columbia looks to stop its three-game skid when the Lions play New Hampshire. The Lions are 2-1 on their home court. Columbia is eighth in the Ivy League with 11.4 assists per game led by Avery Brown averaging 2.7.

The Wildcats are 0-2 on the road. New Hampshire allows 67.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.2 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa averages 2.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Lions, scoring 14.2 points while shooting 37.3% from beyond the arc. Zinou Bedri is shooting 42.5% and averaging 9.4 points for Columbia.

Clarence O. Daniels II is averaging 14.7 points, 10.3 rebounds and 1.5 steals for the Wildcats. Kyree Brown is averaging 12.7 points for New Hampshire.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

