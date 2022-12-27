Columbia Lions welcome the Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks on Wednesday

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks (5-7) at Columbia Lions (5-9) New York; Wednesday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Columbia plays Maryland-Eastern Shore in a matchup of Division 1 Division teams. The Lions are 4-3 in home games. Columbia is third in the Ivy League with 9.7 offensive rebounds per game led by Noah Robledo averaging 7.0.

The Hawks have gone 1-7 away from home. Maryland-Eastern Shore ranks sixth in the MEAC with 20.8 defensive rebounds per game led by Nathaniel Pollard Jr. averaging 4.1.

TOP PERFORMERS: Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.7 points per game with 6.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Lions. Avery Brown is averaging 9.6 points over the past 10 games for Columbia.

Zion Styles is averaging 11.1 points for the Hawks. Da’Shawn Phillip is averaging 10.3 points over the past 10 games for Maryland-Eastern Shore.

LAST 10 GAMES: Lions: 4-6, averaging 70.6 points, 35.1 rebounds, 12.4 assists, 7.0 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 65.9 points per game.

Hawks: 4-6, averaging 63.9 points, 28.9 rebounds, 12.2 assists, 9.8 steals and 1.3 blocks per game while shooting 40.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.1 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

