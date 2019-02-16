Brown (14-9, 2-5) vs. Columbia (6-15, 1-6)

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium, New York; Saturday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Columbia looks for its sixth straight win over Brown at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium. The last victory for the Bears at Columbia was a 61-58 win on March 2, 2013.

STEPPING UP: The Bears are led by sophomores Tamenang Choh and Desmond Cambridge. Choh is averaging 12.4 points and nine rebounds while Cambridge is putting up 16.1 points per game. The Lions have been led by Gabe Stefanini and Quinton Adlesh. Stefanini has averaged 13.5 points and 4.7 rebounds while Adlesh has put up 14.4 points per game.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Lions have given up just 72.4 points per game across seven conference games. That’s an improvement from the 76.8 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.

GIFTED GABE: Stefanini has connected on 43.1 percent of the 72 3-pointers he’s attempted and has made 2 of 9 over his last three games. He’s also made 73.5 percent of his foul shots this season.

SLIPPING AT 72: Columbia is 0-9 this year when it allows 72 points or more and 6-6 when holding opponents to fewer than 72.

UNDEFEATED WHEN: Brown is a perfect 6-0 when it holds an opponent to 61 points or fewer. The Bears are 8-9 when opponents score more than 61.

DID YOU KNOW: Brown has attempted more free throws per game than any other Ivy League team. The Bears have averaged 21.3 free throws per game.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

