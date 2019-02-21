Columbia (6-16, 1-7) vs. Penn (15-9, 3-5)

Palestra, Philadelphia; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Penn looks to extend Columbia’s conference losing streak to seven games. Columbia’s last Ivy League win came against the Cornell Big Red 73-70 on Jan. 26. Penn lost 75-68 in overtime to Harvard in its most recent game.

STEPPING UP: The rugged AJ Brodeur is averaging 17 points and 8.2 rebounds to lead the way for the Quakers. Complementing Brodeur is Devon Goodman, who is accounting for 13.8 points per game. The Lions are led by Gabe Stefanini, who is averaging 13.6 points and 4.8 rebounds.

CLAMPING DOWN: The Lions have given up just 71.5 points per game across eight conference games, an improvement from the 76.8 per game they gave up in non-conference play.

OFFENSIVE THREAT: Brodeur has either made or assisted on 50 percent of all Penn field goals over the last three games. Brodeur has accounted for 29 field goals and 13 assists in those games.

WINLESS WHEN: Penn is 0-8 this year when it scores 71 points or fewer and 15-1 when it scores at least 72.

STREAK STATS: Columbia has lost its last three road games, scoring 73.7 points, while allowing 80 per game.

DID YOU KNOW: Penn is rated second among Ivy League teams with an average of 74.8 points per game.

