Columbia takes down Brown 31-24 in OT

PROVIDENCE, R.I. — Caden Bell threw for three touchdowns and Columbia fought off Brown for a 31-24 overtime win on Saturday.
Bell threw a 30-yard touchdown pass to Bryson Canty to start the second quarter, Joey Giorgi had a 60-yard scoring run three-and-a-half minutes later and Bell threw an 80-yard scoring pass to Libman with 9:35 left before intermission.
Brown responded when Allen Smith scored from a yard out with 3:38 before halftime and reached the end zone again with a 45-yard jaunt to start the third. Jordan DeLucia’s 9-yard scoring run ended a 12-play, 96-yard drive and reduced Brown’s deficit to 24-21. Austin Alley then booted a 29-yard field goal with four seconds left to force overtime.
Smith finished with 200 yards rushing on 15 carries for Brown.
___
More AP college football: https://apnews.com/hub/college-football and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25. Sign up for the AP’s college football newsletter: https://apnews.com/cfbtop25