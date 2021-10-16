Joe Green passed for 182 yards and a score for Columbia (4-1, 1-1 Ivy League). Scott Valentas led the defense with 12 tackles and Paul Akere had two tackles for loss and a sack.
Alex Felkins capped a six-play, 49-yard drive on a 20-yard field goal with 2:53 remaining in the fourth for a two-possession lead.
John Quinnelly completed just 6-of-25 passes for 83 yards for Pennsylvania (2-3, 0-2). Isaiah Malcome rushed for 83 yards and a score on 13 carries.
