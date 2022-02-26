The Lions are 1-11 against Ivy League opponents. Columbia ranks third in the Ivy League with 8.2 offensive rebounds per game led by Patrick Harding averaging 2.6.
The teams meet for the second time in conference play this season. The Bears won 93-74 in the last matchup on Jan. 22. Choh led the Bears with 20 points, and Ike Nweke led the Lions with 16 points.
TOP PERFORMERS: Choh is scoring 13.7 points per game and averaging 8.3 rebounds for the Bears. Kino Lilly Jr. is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brown.
Geronimo Rubio De La Rosa is scoring 12.3 points per game with 4.0 rebounds and 3.3 assists for the Lions. Cameron Shockley-Okeke is averaging 10.0 points and 3.3 rebounds while shooting 41.7% over the past 10 games for Columbia.
LAST 10 GAMES: Bears: 3-7, averaging 67.9 points, 31.7 rebounds, 11.4 assists, 7.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 42.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.1 points per game.
Lions: 0-10, averaging 65.8 points, 30.8 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 82.2 points.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.