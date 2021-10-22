The Columbia defense handed Dartmouth a shutout for the first time in a decade (Oct. 8, 2011) and held Big Green 60 yards rushing.
The Lions win also tightened the Ivy League standings as Columbia (5-1) and Dartmouth (5-1) each stand at 2-1 in conference. The remaining unbeatens, Harvard and Princeton, face off on Saturday.
On Columbia’s first touchdown, Hollingsworth was hit by Dartmouth’s Jalen Mackie — the Ivy’s leading tackler —and wrapped up behind the line of scrimmage on a direct snap. Hollingsworth stayed on his feet and hauled Mackie to the end zone for a 1-yard touchdown as Columbia grabbed a 9-0 lead.
Green, a transfer from San Diego State, completed 14 of 22 passes for 98 yards. He lofted a 25-yard rainbow to Mike Roussos in the end zone as the Lions extended the lead to 19-0.
With less than seven minutes left to play, Dartmouth got to a first-and-goal at the 5-yard line but turned the ball over on downs after a Lions defensive stand stopped two runs and forced two incompletions.
Dartmouth’s Kyler was 24-of-45 passing for 194 yards with an interception.
