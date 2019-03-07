HOUSTON — Jeremy Combs had 18 points to lead five Texas Southern players in double figures as the Tigers stretched their winning streak to 11 games, easily defeating Alcorn State 99-72 on Thursday night. Eden Ewing added 17 points for the Tigers. Derrick Bruce chipped in 14, Jalyn Patterson scored 12 and John Jones had 10.

Maurice Howard had 20 points and six assists for the Braves (10-19, 6-11 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reginal Johnson added 17 points. Deshaw Andrews had 16 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Braves on the season. Texas Southern defeated Alcorn State 87-70 on Jan. 5. Texas Southern (19-11, 14-3) finishes out the regular season against Southern at home on Saturday. Alcorn State finishes out the regular season against Prairie View on the road on Saturday.

