MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Jeremy Combs had 22 points and 16 rebounds as Texas Southern won its ninth straight game, topping Alabama State 78-68 on Saturday.

Combs made all nine of his shot attempts from the field. Tyrik Armstrong had 12 points for Texas Southern (17-11, 12-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Trayvon Reed added 11 points and three blocks. Devocio Butler had 10 points for the visitors.

Jacoby Ross had 15 points for the Hornets (11-15, 9-6). Tobi Ewuosho added 10 points. Reginald Gee had 10 points.

The Tigers improve to 2-0 against the Hornets this season. Texas Southern defeated Alabama State 83-59 on Feb. 2. Texas Southern takes on Alabama A&M on the road on Monday. Alabama State matches up against Prairie View at home on Monday.

