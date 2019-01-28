ITTA BENA, Miss. — Jeremy Combs scored 18 points and Texas Southern rallied with a second-half burst then held off Mississippi Valley State for a 65-62 win on Monday night.

Trailing 40-30 shortly after halftime, Texas Southern (9-11, 4-3 Southwestern Athletic Conference) used a 13-0 run and never trailed again. The Delta Devils (3-18, 1-6) tied it a 54 with Dante Scott’s layup with 7:08 left, and at 56 three minutes later with another layup by Scott. But Combs followed with a layup and Tyrik Armstrong made a 3-pointer with 88 seconds left.

Armstrong and Shawn Olden II each made a pair of foul shots to close the win as Michael Green missed a 3-point heave at the buzzer. Armstrong and Eden Ewing each scored 15 and Ewing missed just one of his eight shot attempts for Texas Southern.

Scott and Grego Jones-Rollins each scored 12 to lead MVSU, which now has lost five straight.

