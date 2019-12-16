The winner of the Comeback Player of the Year, which is sponsored by the Mayo Clinic, is determined by a vote of AP college football poll voters, along with input from sports information directors. It will be announced Thursday. There will also be a winner chosen among non-Division I players.

Winners will be honored at the Fiesta Bowl between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson in Glendale, Arizona on Dec. 28.

Luton and Winfield have both had multiple seasons interrupted or ended early by injuries. Winfield has bounced back to be an All-American and help the Gophers to a 10-2 season. Luton threw 28 touchdown passes and only three interceptions this season for Oregon State.

Paschal is a cancer survivor who missed most of last season but returned at full strength this year after finishing treatments in the offseason.

