Nebraska scrambled to rearrange its schedule after its trip to Ireland to play Illinois was canceled in February because of the pandemic. This Saturday originally was to be an open date to allow the Huskers to fully recover from traveling back from the Emerald Isle. With the Illinois game moved from overseas to Champaign, Nebraska saw no need for an open date so early in the season. The Huskers canceled their Nov. 13 game against Southeastern Louisiana and got Fordham to come to Lincoln for $500,000.