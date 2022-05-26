Compton, DeLeo drive in 3, GaTech tops Louisville 9-4 in ACC

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Drew Compton went 4-for-4 and drove in three runs, Jake DeLeo also had three RBIs and seventh-seeded Georgia Tech defeated second-seeded Louisville 9-4 in the ACC Tournament on Wednesday.

Both teams were already eliminated after losing to 11th-seeded Pittsburgh earlier in pool play.

Compton had a bases-loaded triple in the third to give Tech (34-22) at 4-0 lead. He also had a double and two singles among Georgia Tech’s 14 hits. The Yellow Jackets also stranded 16 runners as 10 Louisville pitchers combined to walk nine and hit two batters.