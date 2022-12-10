Cone and Northern Arizona host Utah Valley

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Utah Valley Wolverines (5-4) at Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-7) Flagstaff, Arizona; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Northern Arizona -5; over/under is 140 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona plays the Utah Valley Wolverines after Jalen Cole scored 24 points in Northern Arizona’s 73-69 win against the Pacific Tigers. The Lumberjacks are 3-1 on their home court. Northern Arizona is 3-6 against opponents with a winning record.

The Wolverines are 1-3 in road games. Utah Valley ranks sixth in the WAC with 14.6 assists per game led by Trey Woodbury averaging 3.9.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cone averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, scoring 14.4 points while shooting 34.3% from beyond the arc. Nik Mains is averaging 9.1 points over the last 10 games for Northern Arizona.

Justin Harmon is averaging 14.7 points and 1.7 steals for the Wolverines. Woodbury is averaging 12.4 points for Utah Valley.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

