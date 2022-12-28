Cone leads Northern Arizona against Idaho State

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-9) at Idaho State Bengals (3-10) Pocatello, Idaho; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona takes on the Idaho State Bengals after Jalen Cole scored 45 points in Northern Arizona’s 106-101 overtime loss to the Southern Utah Thunderbirds. The Bengals are 2-3 on their home court. Idaho State has a 2-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Lumberjacks are 1-6 in road games. Northern Arizona has a 2-6 record in games decided by 10 or more points.

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miguel Tomley is averaging 13.5 points for the Bengals. Brock Mackenzie is averaging 13.2 points over the past 10 games for Idaho State.

Cone is averaging 17.8 points for the Lumberjacks. Xavier Fuller is averaging 9.7 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Bengals: 2-8, averaging 67.4 points, 29.1 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 5.4 steals and 2.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.7 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 77.7 points, 33.2 rebounds, 15.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 44.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 75.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

