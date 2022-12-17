Cone leads Northern Arizona against Southern Utah after 29-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Northern Arizona Lumberjacks (4-8) at Southern Utah Thunderbirds (7-4) Cedar City, Utah; Saturday, 3 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Southern Utah -9; over/under is 148.5 BOTTOM LINE: Northern Arizona visits the Southern Utah Thunderbirds after Jalen Cole scored 29 points in Northern Arizona’s 80-75 overtime loss to the Utah Valley Wolverines.

The Thunderbirds have gone 4-1 in home games. Southern Utah is the WAC leader with 39.5 rebounds per game led by Maizen Fausett averaging 6.5.

The Lumberjacks are 1-5 on the road. Northern Arizona ranks second in the Big Sky with 32.1 rebounds per game led by Carson Towt averaging 8.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Fausett is averaging 9.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 1.7 steals for the Thunderbirds. Tevian Jones is averaging 17.5 points over the last 10 games for Southern Utah.

Cone is shooting 32.5% from beyond the arc with 2.3 made 3-pointers per game for the Lumberjacks, while averaging 15.6 points. Xavier Fuller is averaging 9.3 points over the past 10 games for Northern Arizona.

LAST 10 GAMES: Thunderbirds: 7-3, averaging 90.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 15.6 assists, 11.6 steals and 3.1 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.1 points per game.

Lumberjacks: 4-6, averaging 74.5 points, 33.4 rebounds, 14.8 assists, 5.9 steals and 1.8 blocks per game while shooting 42.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

