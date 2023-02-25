Cone leads Northern Arizona over Northern Colorado 85-82

GREELEY, Colo. — Jalen Cole scored 26 points, including two free throws with two seconds left for the final margin, and Northern Arizona took an 85-82 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday.

Cone was 7 of 11 shooting, including 5 for 6 from distance, and went 7 for 10 from the line for the Lumberjacks (9-21, 5-12 Big Sky Conference). Xavier Fuller scored 21 points while going 9 of 13 and 3 of 3 from the free throw line. Nik Mains shot 7 for 12, including 4 for 8 from beyond the arc to finish with 20 points.