Cone leads Northern Arizona over Northern Colorado 85-82

GREELEY, Colo. — Jalen Cole scored 26 points, including two free throws with two seconds left for the final margin, and Northern Arizona took an 85-82 victory over Northern Colorado on Saturday.
Dalton Knecht led the Bears (10-19, 5-12) in scoring, finishing with 26 points and 13 rebounds. Northern Colorado also got 13 points and four assists from Matt Johnson. Riley Abercrombie also had 12 points and nine rebounds.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.