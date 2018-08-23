Conference USA football teams will honor former C-USA Commissioner Mike Slive and promote prostate cancer awareness by wearing custom helmet stickers this season.

Slive led Conference USA from 1995-2002, before becoming commissioner of the Southeastern Conference. A prostate cancer survivor, Slive founded the Mike Slive Foundation for Prostate Cancer Research in 2017.

C-USA’s board of directors voted earlier this summer to approve the helmet stickers and to name the conference’s awards for top athlete to the Conference USA Michael L. Slive Male and Female Athletes of the Year.

