Tim Simoes went 2 for 4 with an RBI for the Black Knights and Jeremiah Adams went 2 for 3 with a solo homer that capped the scoring in the seventh inning.
Top-seeded and eighth-ranked Texas Tech (37-15) also beat Army 11-2 in the opening game of the 2019 Lubbock Regional.
No. 4 seed Army (28-24), making its ninth NCAA Regional appearance and its third in the last four years, fell to 4-17 all-time in regional games.
