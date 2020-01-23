Morrison scored 11 points and Jones 10 for Georgia (12-7, 3-3 Southeastern Conference), which shot 48% in the second half.
Erynn Barnum led the Razorbacks (15-4, 3-3) with 14 points. Chelsea Dungee added 13, seven below her average, on 3-of-11 shooting. Alexis Tolefree and Amber Ramirez, who both average 14.7 points, had nine and seven, respectively, on a combined 4-of-20 shooting.
Arkansas, which averages 86.9 points a game, was held to its lowest total of the season, the previous being 58, and shot 32%. And the team that shoots 3-pointers at a 43% clip, while averaging 11.8 a game, went 3 of 16 from distance.
_____
More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/Womenscollegebasketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.