Officials later declared Hinsch hadn’t gotten the last shot off in 24 seconds, as required by contest rules. By Thursday, UNI announced via Twitter that the sponsor would give Hinsch a consolation prize of $2,000, a free trip to the Arch Madness basketball tournament and apparel, drawing increasing criticism online.
On Friday, the university’s athletic department announced Hinsch would receive the full $10,000 prize, along with the package — including tickets and a hotel room — to watch the Panthers play next month at the Missouri Valley Conference tournament in St. Louis, the Des Moines Register reported.
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.