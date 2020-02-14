CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — The sponsor of a halftime basketball shooting promotion at Northern Iowa games has reversed course in the face of growing criticism and will now pay out the full $10,000 to a contestant who competed earlier this week.

A public outcry had been swelling since the Wednesday night contest, when Northern Iowa student Dalton Hinsch made a layup, a free throw and two long shots as part of the timed contest. Hinsch made the last shot from half-court just as an announcer counted down the last seconds, sending the crowd into a frenzy.