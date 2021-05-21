“Geno Auriemma has meant so much to the University of Connecticut, and to our entire state, for the last 36 years,” Benedict said in a statement. “The program that Geno has built is the gold standard in college athletics and I’m thrilled that he will continue to lead it for the foreseeable future.”
Auriemma, 67, who has led UConn to a record 11 women’s national championships, guided the Huskies to their 13th consecutive Final Four this past season, when they lost to Arizona in the semifinal.
“UConn has been great to me for the last 36 years and I look forward to being here for at least a few more years. I think the future for our program, and UConn Athletics, is exciting,” he said.
Auriemma’s last five-year contract was worth $13 million.
