Conway and the VMI Keydets take on conference foe Chattanooga

VMI Keydets (5-11, 0-3 SoCon) at Chattanooga Mocs (9-7, 1-2 SoCon) Chattanooga, Tennessee; Saturday, 2 p.m. EST BOTTOM LINE: VMI visits Chattanooga in SoCon action Saturday. The Mocs are 5-2 on their home court. Chattanooga is the top team in the SoCon shooting 38.1% from downtown, led by Ashton Smith shooting 75.0% from 3-point range.

The Keydets have gone 0-3 against SoCon opponents. VMI is second in the SoCon shooting 37.9% from downtown. Sean Conway paces the Keydets shooting 44.3% from 3-point range.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jake Stephens is shooting 53.3% and averaging 20.4 points for the Mocs. Jamal Johnson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Chattanooga.

Conway is scoring 14.9 points per game and averaging 6.1 rebounds for the Keydets. Asher Woods is averaging 14.3 points and 4.5 rebounds over the last 10 games for VMI.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mocs: 6-4, averaging 78.3 points, 34.7 rebounds, 16.1 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.6 points per game.

Keydets: 4-6, averaging 75.6 points, 32.1 rebounds, 13.1 assists, 6.7 steals and 1.4 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 72.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

