Conway leads VMI against American after 23-point performance

VMI Keydets (5-6) at American Eagles (7-2)
The Keydets have gone 0-4 away from home. VMI is the top team in the SoCon shooting 39.9% from downtown. Conway leads the Keydets shooting 50.7% from 3-point range.
TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for American.
Conway is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Keydets. Devin Butler is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.