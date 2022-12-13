Conway leads VMI against American after 23-point performance

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

VMI Keydets (5-6) at American Eagles (7-2) Washington; Tuesday, 6 p.m. EST Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: American -11; over/under is 139 BOTTOM LINE: VMI plays the American Eagles after Sean Conway scored 23 points in VMI’s 77-74 win against the Radford Highlanders. The Eagles have gone 2-0 in home games. American averages 13.2 turnovers per game and is 2- when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents.

The Keydets have gone 0-4 away from home. VMI is the top team in the SoCon shooting 39.9% from downtown. Conway leads the Keydets shooting 50.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Matt Rogers is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.9 rebounds for the Eagles. Geoff Sprouse is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers for American.

Conway is shooting 51.2% and averaging 15.9 points for the Keydets. Devin Butler is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for VMI.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

